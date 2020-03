Coronavirus, dramma ad Alessandria: morte due suore, contagiate tutte le altre

AFP PHOTO/ Dibyangshu SARKAR

INDIA, KOLKATA : Nuns belonging to the Catholic order of the Missionaries of Charity take part in the mass service to commemorate the 102th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in the Indian Missionaries of Charity house in Kolkata on August 26, 2012. Mother Teresa, the "Angel of Mercy," a Nobel peace prize winner and Roman Catholic saint-in-waiting, was born on August 26, 1910 to Albanian parents in what is now Skopje in Macedonia. AFP PHOTO/ Dibyangshu SARKAR

Condividi Stampa