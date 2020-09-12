10 creativi cattolici che condividono la loro arte su Instagram

Trasforma il tempo che passi sui social in un’opportunità di lasciarti ispirare!
1@studio_senn
ABC Saints posters and religious portraits di Kortnee Senn’ starebbe benissimo sulle pareti della camera di un neonato: le sue trame fiabesche sono la materia di cui sono fatti i sogni. L’autrice condivide questi e tanti altri dei suoi lavori sul suo account Instagram.
Back in stock!! Gender Neutral ABC Saints posters are back! ___ They were just out for a hot minute but several of you have messaged me asking when they’d be back. I love that this is the first catholic product I felt called to create and yet it is still one of my most popular items. #sayyestothecreatorspirit
2@roseharringtonart
Katrina Harrington crea pitture e iscrizioni a mano con motivi floreali e simbolismi religiosi: un’arte che è tanto significativa spiritualmente quanto visivamente attraente. I suoi calendari, le mug e i banner sono di bel design, per non parlare dei suoi acquerelli botanici alla rose, pezzi davvero eleganti.
3@catholiccolors
Fabiola Garza è un’illustratrice Disney, e crea anche della deliziosa arte religiosa, che condivide sul suo account Facebook. Il suo lavoro religioso più conosciuto è A Boy Who Became Pope, la storia di san Giovanni Paolo II.
4@delphinaroseart
Rebecca Górzyńska non solo condivide le sue vibranti illustrazioni religiose, ma crea pure pagine stampabili da colorare perché i bambini possano divertirsi colorando e nel frattempo muovere passi nella fede.
Finding in the Temple – the Holy Family reunited. One of the MANY watercolor illustrations for @colleenpressprich 's "Marian Consecration for Families with Young Children" coming out in September from @osvcatholicbooks , which I spent the last year and a half working on. (See more of the illustrations under the hashtag #marianconsecrationforfamilieswithyoungchildren ). A few of you asked why I'm painting less than I was – it's because I finished that massive commission and now I'm resting 😂 But I've got lots of great new ideas! Prints available in my shop, link in bio 🏵️💕 #catholicmom #holyfamily #catholicart #jesusmaryjoseph #marianconsecration
5@amyrodriguez.art
Amy Rodriguez è un’illustratrice di libri per bambini nonché artista digitale che condivide le sue estrose illustrazioni sul proprio account Instagram. Recentemente ha illustrato un nuovo libro: Lily Lolek: futura santa.
Happy Divine Mercy Sunday!! 🥳🎉✝️ . St. Faustina is one of my favorite saints. ❤ She's one of the first saints I remember having "followed" me around haha. I remember watching WYD 2016 Krakow on tv and wishing I was there. They kept mentioning a certain nun, St. Faustina, and I just had no idea who she was. I turned off the tv and thought, "God, why didn't you take me there?" I walked over to my living room and saw a curious little book on my coffee table that had been sitting there for years…The Diary of St. Faustina. Recognizing the name I picked it up and the book changed my life. I realized I didn't need to go to Poland, God brought divine mercy to me. 🇵🇱🇺🇲 . The diary of St. Faustina opened me up to a personal relationship with God and taught me how to talk to Jesus like a friend. 😊❤ The Divine Mercy chaplet is now apart of my daily prayers and although I don't suffer nearly as much as St. Faustina did, I pray for the conversion and salvation of souls every day. Yay Divine Mercy!! 🎉
6@catholicpapergoods
Shari Van Vranken dà forma a wallpapers, cartoline, disegni da colorare e altre opere d’arte luminose e vivaci, sulla sua pagina Instagram e sul proprio sito.
New Father's Day downloadable PDF cards are in the shop today! Available in English or Spanish, they fit in a standard letter size envelope (no. 10) and feature saints who were fathers or spiritual fathers: Ven. Pierre Toussaint, St. Thomas More, St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, St. Louis Martin, St. Augustine, St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Charles Lwanga. Ora pro nobis! 😊 . . . . . #orapronobis #saints #catholicsaints #catholicfaith #catholiclife #catholicart #catholickids #liturgicalliving #catholicartist #catholicschool #catholicprintables #catholicfamily #catholickids #catholicmom #catholiclife #catholichomeschool #shopcatholic #catholicsofinstagram #catholicsaint #catholicpapergoods #catholicillustrator #catholicilllustration #StJoseph #fathersday #CatholicFathersDay #SaintsforDads #fathersdaycard #CatholicFathersDayCard #downloadablefathersdaycard
7@pax.valerie
Valerie è una giovane catechista che crea arte religiosa moderna e vibrante, disponibile anche in forma di stampe o di stickers.
💛 my sisters the saints. Anyone can be a saint. No matter weaknesses, brokenness, flaws, or sins. No matter what you’ve gone through or what you’re going through…you too can join this higher call. You were created for greatness. Be a saint. It’s what you were made for! • • • • (Pictured: Teresa of Calcutta, Blessed Mama Mary, Thérèse of Lisieux, Josephine Bakhita, Gianna Molla, Joan of Arc, Kateri Tekakwitha) #paxvalerie #catholiccreative #blessedisshe #bissisterhood #thecreationproject
8@petronillepress
Abigail Halpin è una illustratrice professionista convertita al cattolicesimo che crea stampe e immagini colorate e dettagliate in cui rappresenta soggetti religiosi: ne fa tessuti, decorazioni da parete, cover da cellulari e molto altro.
Fabric swatches from Spoonflower came in the mail! 🧵 I'm super excited with these and totally want to sew a skirt with the Our Lady of Guadalupe print. And I'm working on doing research for a Japanese saints design and finished painting an Irish saints pattern, so lots more fabric in the works for this coming spring.
9@lightbearerdesigns
I lavori calligrafici e gli acquerelli di Lauren si concentrano sulle rappresentazioni di Cristo e dei santi, con una speciale enfasi sulla condivisione di storie di sante e santi moderni.
The post you've been waiting for! . . I had such a powerful experience painting this. As each Saint started to come together I was reflecting on her life – on her struggles and on her faith. I reflected on people I know who either have a mental health diagnosis or can just feel weighed down by the stressors of life – on their struggles and on their faith. . . It is all inspiring to me and I want you to know that you are being prayed for. I hope this image blesses you or you know someone that will be blessed by it. . . If you missed me talking about each of these ladies, scroll back a couple of posts ☺️ . . #catholic #catholicmentalhealth #catholicchurch #catholiccreatives #catholicmom #blessedisshe
10@fawnlyprints
Marie Heimann produce comodo vestiario e belle illustrazioni, tutto ispirato dalla fede cattolica.
[traduzione dall’inglese a cura di Giovanni Marcotullio]
