Aleteia
Arte e Viaggi

10 creativi cattolici che condividono la loro arte su Instagram

roseharringtonart
roseharringtonart | Instagram | Fair Use
Condividi
Stampa
Theresa Civantos Barber | Set 12, 2020

Trasforma il tempo che passi sui social in un’opportunità di lasciarti ispirare!

Instagram è un posto dove andiamo a sbalordirci con immagini fantastiche, scenografiche… e questo talvolta suona un poco come alienarsi dalla vita quotidiana (e dal suo trantran). La navigazione può prendere una piega ricca di fede se incappate nei profili di certi artisti cattolici incredibilmente talentuosi.

1
@studio_senn

ABC Saints posters and religious portraits di Kortnee Senn’ starebbe benissimo sulle pareti della camera di un neonato: le sue trame fiabesche sono la materia di cui sono fatti i sogni. L’autrice condivide questi e tanti altri dei suoi lavori sul suo account Instagram.

2
@roseharringtonart

Katrina Harrington crea pitture e iscrizioni a mano con motivi floreali e simbolismi religiosi: un’arte che è tanto significativa spiritualmente quanto visivamente attraente. I suoi calendari, le mug e i banner sono di bel design, per non parlare dei suoi acquerelli botanici alla rose, pezzi davvero eleganti.

3
@catholiccolors

Fabiola Garza è un’illustratrice Disney, e crea anche della deliziosa arte religiosa, che condivide sul suo account Facebook. Il suo lavoro religioso più conosciuto è A Boy Who Became Pope, la storia di san Giovanni Paolo II.

4
@delphinaroseart

Rebecca Górzyńska non solo condivide le sue vibranti illustrazioni religiose, ma crea pure pagine stampabili da colorare perché i bambini possano divertirsi colorando e nel frattempo muovere passi nella fede.

5
@amyrodriguez.art

Amy Rodriguez è un’illustratrice di libri per bambini nonché artista digitale che condivide le sue estrose illustrazioni sul proprio account Instagram. Recentemente ha illustrato un nuovo libro: Lily Lolek: futura santa.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Divine Mercy Sunday!! 🥳🎉✝️ . St. Faustina is one of my favorite saints. ❤ She's one of the first saints I remember having "followed" me around haha. I remember watching WYD 2016 Krakow on tv and wishing I was there. They kept mentioning a certain nun, St. Faustina, and I just had no idea who she was. I turned off the tv and thought, "God, why didn't you take me there?" I walked over to my living room and saw a curious little book on my coffee table that had been sitting there for years…The Diary of St. Faustina. Recognizing the name I picked it up and the book changed my life. I realized I didn't need to go to Poland, God brought divine mercy to me. 🇵🇱🇺🇲 . The diary of St. Faustina opened me up to a personal relationship with God and taught me how to talk to Jesus like a friend. 😊❤ The Divine Mercy chaplet is now apart of my daily prayers and although I don't suffer nearly as much as St. Faustina did, I pray for the conversion and salvation of souls every day. Yay Divine Mercy!! 🎉

A post shared by ✨ Amy Rodriguez ✨ (@amyrodriguez.art) on

6
@catholicpapergoods

Shari Van Vranken dà forma a wallpapers, cartoline, disegni da colorare e altre opere d’arte luminose e vivaci, sulla sua pagina Instagram e sul proprio sito.

View this post on Instagram

New Father's Day downloadable PDF cards are in the shop today! Available in English or Spanish, they fit in a standard letter size envelope (no. 10) and feature saints who were fathers or spiritual fathers: Ven. Pierre Toussaint, St. Thomas More, St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, St. Louis Martin, St. Augustine, St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Charles Lwanga. Ora pro nobis! 😊 . . . . . #orapronobis #saints #catholicsaints #catholicfaith #catholiclife #catholicart #catholickids #liturgicalliving #catholicartist #catholicschool #catholicprintables #catholicfamily #catholickids #catholicmom #catholiclife #catholichomeschool #shopcatholic #catholicsofinstagram #catholicsaint ​#catholicpapergoods #catholicillustrator #catholicilllustration #StJoseph #fathersday #CatholicFathersDay #SaintsforDads #fathersdaycard #CatholicFathersDayCard #downloadablefathersdaycard

A post shared by Catholic Paper Goods (@catholicpapergoods) on

7
@pax.valerie

Valerie è una giovane catechista che crea arte religiosa moderna e vibrante, disponibile anche in forma di stampe o di stickers.

8
@petronillepress

Abigail Halpin è una illustratrice professionista convertita al cattolicesimo che crea stampe e immagini colorate e dettagliate in cui rappresenta soggetti religiosi: ne fa tessuti, decorazioni da parete, cover da cellulari e molto altro.

9
@lightbearerdesigns

I lavori calligrafici e gli acquerelli di Lauren si concentrano sulle rappresentazioni di Cristo e dei santi, con una speciale enfasi sulla condivisione di storie di sante e santi moderni.

View this post on Instagram

The post you've been waiting for! . . I had such a powerful experience painting this. As each Saint started to come together I was reflecting on her life – on her struggles and on her faith. I reflected on people I know who either have a mental health diagnosis or can just feel weighed down by the stressors of life – on their struggles and on their faith. . . It is all inspiring to me and I want you to know that you are being prayed for. I hope this image blesses you or you know someone that will be blessed by it. . . If you missed me talking about each of these ladies, scroll back a couple of posts ☺️ . . #catholic #catholicmentalhealth #catholicchurch #catholiccreatives #catholicmom #blessedisshe

A post shared by Light Bearer Designs (@lightbearerdesigns) on

10
@fawnlyprints

Marie Heimann produce comodo vestiario e belle illustrazioni, tutto ispirato dalla fede cattolica.

View this post on Instagram

Another new print in the shop!

A post shared by Marie Heimann (@fawnlyprints) on

[traduzione dall’inglese a cura di Giovanni Marcotullio]

artearte cristianafocus social networksocial network
