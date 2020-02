I 5 libri più belli della settimana scelti per le donne

View this post on Instagram

Are you listening to music while reading? What are some songs that remind you of specific books? 📚 When I discovered my love for books I also discovered music, and so the 2 of them intertwined. Songs I was listening to when reading a book would remind me of that book later down the line. I couldn't read something without listening to something and usually I would pick 1 song on purpose, song that I would listen to for the entire time I was reading that book. Now I'm the complete opposite and I want complete silence when I read – or at least some sort of background noise I can't focus on, but not music in my headphones. I used to listen to rap music when I was reading The Wardstone Chronicles :)) I could never do that now. Forsaken by Within Temptation reminds me of A Song of Ice and Fire. Heaven & Earth from Two Steps From Hell reminds me of The Dark Tower. Brother In Arms from the Mad Max soundtrack reminds me of Mistborn. Rise of the Black Curtain from Audiomachine reminds me of Steelheart by Brandon Sanderson. Killers With The Cross by Powerwolf reminds of Throne of Glass (about this last one, guys, I swear the lyrics make sense). What are some of yours? 📚 Old pic because the pic I wanted to post today didn't make the cut 😅 📚 #bookstagram #booklove #ilovebooks #bookstagrammer #bookgram #bookcommunity #igread #instabook #instabooks #bookish #bookaholic #bookstagrammer #bookart #creativevisual #creativegram #readingabook #readingnook #bookgeek #booknerd #goodreads #epicreads #bücher #literature #yalovin #booksofinstagram #books📚 #carte #carti #reading