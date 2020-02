Ondata di choc dopo le rivelazioni su Jean Vanier

Jean Vanier © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

French founder of the Communaute de l'Arche (Arch community) Jean Vanier gestures during a press conference in central London on March 11, 2015, in which he was announced as the winner of the 2015 Templeton Prize. The Templeton Prize honours a living person who has made "an exceptional contribution to affirming life's spiritual dimension, whether through insight, discovery, or practical works", according to the Templeton Foundation, which presents the award. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS

Condividi Stampa