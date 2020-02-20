La “sfida d’amore” cattolica diventa virale su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

"'Cause every time I tried to tell you The words just came out wrong So I'll have to say "I love you" in a song.." . . A rare glimpse into my relationship on St. Valentine's Day. He was the wedding photographer for a friend's Catholic wedding. I was the Made of Honor. He was searching in life & his Christian faith. I was a devout Catholic Christian, borderline cocky, & not emotionally available. He noticed me before I ever laid eyes on him. I noticed his clear, sparkly blue eyes. That was 4.5 years ago. Our friendship has transfomed through the years as we grew closer to each other & most importantly God. Now we're courting & discerning marriage. . . The biggest transformation in our friendship was when he chose to enter the Catholic Church 1.5 years ago. We tend to downplay the potentiality of deep spiritual intimacy within a relationship. In many ways, this spiritual intimacy is even more intimate, vulnerable, & permeating than other types of intimacy. Once the efficacious grace of the Sacraments especially the Eucharist untied us not only as a couple but with the Communion of Saints & Body of Christ, I felt a new bond forged that permeated every aspect of our relationship. That was & is a humbling & profound transformation to witness & experience. . . St. Valentine, pray for us! #bissisterhood #projectblessed #fridayintroductionsourlovestory #valentinesday #catholic #love #faith #chronicallycatholic