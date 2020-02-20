Ricevi Aleteia tutti i giorni
Giovanni Marcotullio
Querida Amazonia, il celibato e i “viri probati”
Anna Raisa Favale
Caro Joaquin Phoenix, è peggio l’utero in affitto. Magari pensaci al prossimo …
Annalisa Teggi/Giovanni Marcotullio
Querida Amazonia: clericalizzare le donne sarebbe ridurre il loro valore
Gelsomino Del Guercio
Coronavirus, il coraggio dei cattolici di Wuhan: in strada a parlare di Gesù e …

Stile di vita

La “sfida d’amore” cattolica diventa virale su Instagram

COUPLE
Min An | Pexels
Theresa Civantos Barber | Feb 20, 2020

Non riuscirete a smettere di leggere queste storie d’amore dolci, divertenti e ispiratrici che le donne cattoliche stanno condividendo

Una cattolica che scrive su Instagram, Stephanie Weinert, ha avviato un movimento virale in cui incoraggia le donne a condividere la storia di come hanno incontrato il proprio marito con #fridayintroductionsourlovestory. Avvertenza: non collegatevi a meno che non abbiate un po’ di tempo libero, perché una volta che avrete iniziato a leggere queste storie non riuscirete più a fermarvi.

View this post on Instagram

"'Cause every time I tried to tell you The words just came out wrong So I'll have to say "I love you" in a song.." . . A rare glimpse into my relationship on St. Valentine's Day. He was the wedding photographer for a friend's Catholic wedding. I was the Made of Honor. He was searching in life & his Christian faith. I was a devout Catholic Christian, borderline cocky, & not emotionally available. He noticed me before I ever laid eyes on him. I noticed his clear, sparkly blue eyes. That was 4.5 years ago. Our friendship has transfomed through the years as we grew closer to each other & most importantly God. Now we're courting & discerning marriage. . . The biggest transformation in our friendship was when he chose to enter the Catholic Church 1.5 years ago. We tend to downplay the potentiality of deep spiritual intimacy within a relationship. In many ways, this spiritual intimacy is even more intimate, vulnerable, & permeating than other types of intimacy. Once the efficacious grace of the Sacraments especially the Eucharist untied us not only as a couple but with the Communion of Saints & Body of Christ, I felt a new bond forged that permeated every aspect of our relationship. That was & is a humbling & profound transformation to witness & experience. . . St. Valentine, pray for us! #bissisterhood #projectblessed #fridayintroductionsourlovestory #valentinesday #catholic #love #faith #chronicallycatholic

A post shared by Chronically Catholic (@chronically_catholic) on

Nel post che ha dato inizio a tutto, la Weinert spieha come abbia avuto l’ispirazione ad avviare questa “sfida”: “Il mondo ha bisogno di ascoltare più storie d’amore bellissime, autentiche e folli… È quello che ho pensato alle tre del mattino mentre stavo dando da mangiare a mio figlio. Amo riflettere su quello che Dio ha fatto nella mia vita e nel mio rapporto con Peter. E amo sentire anche le storie degli altri. Ecco quindi la mia idea, e spero che vi unirete a me. Condividiamo le nostre storie d’amore su #fridayintroductions!”

La sua idea è del tutto appropriata per febbraio, con la sua celebrazione dell’amore e la necessità di un piccolo incoraggiamento per resistere per il resto dell’inverno.

View this post on Instagram

Is joining in #fridayIntroductionsOurLoveStory on Valentine’s Day a little cheesy? Maybe. But I’ve enjoyed reading everyone else’s, so here is a bit of our story. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This is a picture of me and John going on our first date in the fall of our freshman year (1981) at the University of Steubenville.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The spring before going to college, while I was a senior in Stony Brook, Long Island and John was a senior at Marquette High back in Milwaukee, we both went on a Come and See weekend. On Saturday, April 25th, while waiting for the elevator in that dorm, St. Thomas More, I was introduced to a handsome young man from Wisconsin. John and I ended up spending the weekend together, going to all the activities together and spending time getting to know each other as well as the school we were visiting. The day after we headed home, April 27th, was John’s birthday and I remember praying for him.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ After a summer of no communicating (it was way before cell phones), we ran into each other again at orientation. God had led us both back to Steubenville where we would begin a friendship that would last a lifetime. We spent the next 4 years growing in our relationship with each other as well as the Lord. Shortly before graduation, we were married. Who would have expected that the boy I met in April of 1981 would become my husband fours later on his birthday–April 27th. Who said that there’s no room for romance in God’s providence!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #fridayIntroductions #fridayIntroductionsHowWeMet #Valentine #stvalentine #ValentinesDay #steubenville #franciscanuniversityofsteubenville #stonybrook #longisland #milwaukee #marquettehighschool #wedding #marriage #romance

A post shared by Claire Grabowski (@marriage.4.life) on

Pagine: 1 2

