Il magnifico omaggio di Kate Middleton alle ostetriche

In una lettera aperta, Kate Middleton saluta il lavoro prezioso compiuto dalle ostetriche, che nell’ombra si prendono cura degli altri.
«Il più delle volte, il vostro lavoro si svolge dietro le quinte e lontano dai proiettori». Con questa lettera recante l’indirizzo “care ostetriche” e firmata “Catherine”, Kate Middleton rende omaggio a quante accompagnano le donne durante la gravidanza e il parto, aiutando così la trasmissione della vita. Un messaggio toccante redatto in seguito a una visita al reparto di Maternità di Kingston, vicino a Londra, il 27 dicembre 2019.
«Siete lì per le donne più vulnerabili; siete testimoni di una forza, di un dolore e di una gioia inimmaginabili nel quotidiano» – così la duchessa di Cambridge, ella stessa madre di tre figli, in una lode a quante lavorano «senza tregua» per «sostenere le persone più vulnerabili». Una lettera che cade a fagiolo, poiché l’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità (OMS) ha proclamato il 2020 «anno delle infermiere e delle ostetriche».
Ahead of 2020’s International @who #YearoftheNurseandMidwife, The Duchess of Cambridge has written an open letter to midwives across the UK — visit the link in our bio to read the full letter. Writing in her letter, The Duchess said: • “You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis. • Your work often goes on behind the scenes, and away from the spotlight. Recently I was privileged enough to witness a small section of it first hand, spending several days at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit. • Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help. • Over the last few years, I’ve dedicated a significant amount of my work to the Early Years – the pivotal period of development between pregnancy and the age of 5 where children build crucial foundations for life. • Your role in supporting this critical phase of development extends far beyond the complicated task of delivering a baby successfully. The help and reassurance you provide for parents to be and parents of newborns is just as crucial. It goes a long way in building parents’ confidence from the start, with lifelong impact on the future happiness of their children. • I want to thank you for all that you do. It has been a real privilege learning from you so far, and I look forward to meeting and learning from even more of you in the coming years and decades”. • Several members of @TheRoyalFamily, including The Queen and The Princess Royal, hold Patronages in the fields of Nursing and Midwifery — The Queen is Patron of @thercn, and The Princess Royal is Patron of @midwives_rcm. Photos 📷 1-4 by Kensington Palace / 5-6 by PA
[traduzione dal francese a cura di Giovanni Marcotullio]
