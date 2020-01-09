Ricevi Aleteia tutti i giorni
Il magnifico omaggio di Kate Middleton alle ostetriche

KATE MIDDLETON AND BABY
AFP
Kate Middleton che tiene fra le braccia il figlio Louis, il 23 aprile 2018, poche ore dopo il parto.
Domitille Farret d'Astiès | Gen 09, 2020

In una lettera aperta, Kate Middleton saluta il lavoro prezioso compiuto dalle ostetriche, che nell’ombra si prendono cura degli altri.

«Il più delle volte, il vostro lavoro si svolge dietro le quinte e lontano dai proiettori». Con questa lettera recante l’indirizzo “care ostetriche” e firmata “Catherine”, Kate Middleton rende omaggio a quante accompagnano le donne durante la gravidanza e il parto, aiutando così la trasmissione della vita. Un messaggio toccante redatto in seguito a una visita al reparto di Maternità di Kingston, vicino a Londra, il 27 dicembre 2019.

«Siete lì per le donne più vulnerabili; siete testimoni di una forza, di un dolore e di una gioia inimmaginabili nel quotidiano» – così la duchessa di Cambridge, ella stessa madre di tre figli, in una lode a quante lavorano «senza tregua» per «sostenere le persone più vulnerabili». Una lettera che cade a fagiolo, poiché l’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità (OMS) ha proclamato il 2020 «anno delle infermiere e delle ostetriche».

[traduzione dal francese a cura di Giovanni Marcotullio]

