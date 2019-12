La suora che continua a donarsi agli altri anche a 103 anni

View this post on Instagram

103-year-old Sister Leona is peak #mondaymotivation, knitting daily from January to October so she can donate 400+ hats for Operation Holiday each year. “Well, I have a lot of time to fill,” she says with a laugh. #everyonecangive #humankindwichita #humankindness Read the full post at HumanKindWichita.org/Blog