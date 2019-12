Attentato London Bridge: un assassino può essere un eroe?

View this post on Instagram

Rest in Peace 25-year-old Jack Merritt who was killed by terrorist Usman Khan in London yesterday. Merritt was a course coordinator for ‘Learning Together’, a prisoners rehabilitation programme run by the University of Cambridge’s institute of criminology that was hosting the conference at The Fishmongers Hall at the north end of London Bridge. A friend of Merritt’s said that Jack was “an incredibly witty and intelligent man with more lust for life than many of our age and a determination to make his mark on the world”. Merritt’s killer; Usman Khan was released from prison recently after serving a short sentence for planning to blow up the London Stock-Exchange.