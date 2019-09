La vedova che ha trovato la pace come suora su un’isola greca

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @chiaragoia | Sister Irini talks to a sheep near St. George Valsamitis monastery where she lives on the island of Amorgos, in Greece. Sister Irini is a Greek Orthodox nun who came to Amorgos for the first time 35 years ago as a tourist with her children and her husband. She fell in love with the island and she returned here as a nun 7 years ago when she took over an abandoned monastery and restored it herself. She spends her days gardening, painting, and praying, but always welcomes visitors to her monastery. #greece #amorgos